New public database reveals striking differences in how guns are regulated from state to state

By Michael Siegel, Professor of Community Health Sciences, Boston University and Molly Pahn, Research Manager, Boston University. Anti-gun protestors rally in Washington, D.C. in July 2016. Patsy Lynch/MediaPunch/IPX From 2014 to 2015, the United States experienced its largest annual increase in firearm deaths over the past 35 years, a 7.8 percent upturn in a single year.…