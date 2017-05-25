New type of hyperactive star-producing galaxy discovered
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The existence of massive galaxies and supermassive black holes in the early universe has flummoxed scientists ever since they were discovered because we can’t explain how objects so large could have formed in just a couple of billion years after the Big Bang. There have been a couple of recent attempts to explain how supermassive black…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion