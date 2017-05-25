Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

New type of hyperactive star-producing galaxy discovered

International Business Times

25 May 2017 at 08:36 ET                   
Space (Shutterstock www.shutterstock.com)

The existence of massive galaxies and supermassive black holes in the early universe has flummoxed scientists ever since they were discovered because we can’t explain how objects so large could have formed in just a couple of billion years after the Big Bang. There have been a couple of recent attempts to explain how supermassive black…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Fox & Friends’ ignore network’s own reporting on Gianforte assault to cover for GOP candidate
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+