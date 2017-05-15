Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

New York attorneys probe Manafort’s real estate deals

Newsweek

15 May 2017 at 08:30 ET                   
Paul Manafort speaks to NBC News (screen grab)

New York state’s attorney general has begun an investigation into the real estate dealings of President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, according to reports. Manafort has made millions of dollars worth of real estate investments in the U.S. in recent years, using shell companies to purchase properties in New York, Florida, Virginia, and Los…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
MSNBC’s Mika: Kellyanne Conway ‘doesn’t believe in what she’s saying’ and secretly hates Trump
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+