New York Times readers furiously cancel subscriptions

International Business Times

01 May 2017 at 08:08 ET                   
Columnist Bret Stephens (Twitter)

The New York Times’ decision to hire columnist Bret Stephens — who has expressed skepticism about the dangers of climate change — roused the ire of scientists and subscribers who openly expressed their contempt on Twitter. Upon the publication of a column defending the hire, climate scientist Michael E. Mann led a #ShowYourCancellation campaign. The campaign…

