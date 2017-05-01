New York Times readers furiously cancel subscriptions
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The New York Times’ decision to hire columnist Bret Stephens — who has expressed skepticism about the dangers of climate change — roused the ire of scientists and subscribers who openly expressed their contempt on Twitter. Upon the publication of a column defending the hire, climate scientist Michael E. Mann led a #ShowYourCancellation campaign. The campaign…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion