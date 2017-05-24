Newark, New Jersey airport reopens after United Airlines engine fire

United Airlines - N851UA -Airbus A319 - San Francisco International Airport. © Raimond Spekking / CC BY-SA 4.0 (via Wikimedia Commons)

Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey reopened late on Tuesday after being shut down when 131 people were evacuated from a United Airlines flight over flames seen emerging from an aircraft engine.

United Airlines Flight 1579, a Boeing 757, was on a taxiway bound for San Francisco at about 9 p.m. when the flames were spotted coming from its right-side engine, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a written statement.

United spokesman Jonathan Guerin said the aircraft was notified of the apparent fire by the control tower and one person suffered an ankle injury while evacuating.

Five people suffered minor injuries during the incident and travelers should expect delays through the night, an airport spokesman told Reuters in an email.

Guerin said there were 124 passengers and seven crew aboard the plane. The passengers were ferried back to the terminal and would be put on later flights, he added.

The FAA said it would investigate the incident.

Flight tracking website Flightaware.com said all inbound flights were being held at Newark until at least 11 p.m and advised passengers of delays of up to 90 minutes because of taxiway congestion.

