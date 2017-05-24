‘Next thing I know I’m being body-slammed’: Guardian reporter describes ‘strange and mortifying’ assault by GOP candidate

Ben Jacobs (MSNBC)

The Guardian’s Ben Jacobs on Wednesday was body-slammed by Montana GOP candidate Greg Gianforte after asking for a reaction to the new Congressional Budget Office “American Healthcare Act” score.

Jacobs called into MSNBC’s “All In With Chris Hayes” to explain the horrific incident that transpired, noting he received emergency care at the hospital and is “one-handed typing right now.”

Jacobs said he approached Gainforte with his question, when the GOP candidate became agitated. “Next thing I know I’m being body-slammed,” Jacobs said, calling it the “strangest moment in my entire life reporting.”

Jacobs said Gainforte then threw him down, broke his glasses and was “on top of [him] wailing for a second.” The reporter called the incident “strange and mortifying.

“I don’t mind being blown of by politicians and I’m also terribly uncomfortable being part of a story,” Jacobs said.

“Now it seems it’s become a story,” he added.

