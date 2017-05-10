Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Nixon Library uses Trump to make Nixon look wholesome

Newsweek

10 May 2017 at 18:16 ET                   
Donald Trump and Richard Nixon (Composition / RawStory)

The Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum (@NixonLibrary) sent out a tweet Tuesday. The @NixonLibrary frequently posts tweets, but this one drew more eyeballs than usual—because of its content and because of its timing. Here is the tweet: FUN FACT: President Nixon never fired the Director of the FBI #FBIDirector #notNixonian pic.twitter.com/PatArKOZlk — RichardNixonLibrary (@NixonLibrary) May…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Roger Stone and Alex Jones confirm Comey fired for ‘violating the chain of command’ on Russiagate
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+