‘No one can stop him’: CNN panel says Trump’s tweets indicate he’s in a permanent downward spiral

A CNN panel discusses President Trump's latest round of tweets (Screen cap).

President Donald Trump has been tweeting up a storm over the past several hours, from his infamous “covfefe” tweet, to his praise of disgraced former campaign adviser Carter Page, to his attack on comedian Kathy Griffin.

A CNN panel on Wednesday morning took stock of all Trump’s tweets and concluded that he is in total self destruct mode.

During the panel, Real Clear Politics editor A.B. Stoddard said that Trump’s latest tweets are evidence that there is absolutely no one in the White House who can stop Trump from hurting his own presidency.

“He brings himself a world of hurt with these tweets,” she said. “He is very self destructive. The entire Comey firing showed it. He said it was because of the Rosenstein memo… He sent his spokesman out to say the same thing. He sent Vice President Mike Pence out to say the same thing. Then he told Lester Holt it was all about Russia… No one is able to stop him.”

Panelist David Gregory, meanwhile, said Trump’s tweets indicate that “he is in the middle of the new round of ranting of press coverage and trying to distract from the investigation over Russia.” He also said that the president’s tweets, which often contradict statements made by his own press office, are shredding any semblance of credibility in the White House.

“What is unfortunate for Sean Spicer is the White House press secretary position under President Trump doesn’t have credibility,” he said. “I’ve been in this job. I had interactions with press secretaries. I have a certain amount of sympathy for Sean Spicer. He has to do what his boss wants him to do. His boss is not truthful to the American people, nor are the people who work for President Trump.”

Watch the video below.



‘No one is able to stop him’: CNN panel says… by sarahburris