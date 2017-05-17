North Carolina’s US Senator Thom Tillis collapses at charitable race: AP

United States Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina

United States Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina collapsed while competing in a three-mile charitable race in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday morning, the Associated Press reported.

Tillis, a Republican, was participating in the ACLI Capital Challenge 3 Mile Team Race when he suddenly fell unconscious, the AP reported. Bystanders performed CPR on the 57-year-old, who appeared to be breathing when he was led away in an ambulance, the AP said.

A spokesman for Tillis declined to comment.

Fellow politicians, including Senator Marco Rubio of Florida and Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma, sent their well wishes to Tillis and his family on social media.

“Please pray for my Senate colleague,” Rubio wrote on Twitter.

Tillis, who previously served as speaker of the North Carolina House of Representatives, unseated Democrat Kay Hagan in the 2014 U.S. Senate elections.

