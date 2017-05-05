North Korea claims CIA plot to kill Kim Jong Un
North Korea has threatened “anti-terrorist action” against the United States and South Korea after it accused them of plotting to assassinate its leader, Kim Jong Un. North Korea’s Ministry of State Security claimed that the CIA and South Korea’s National Intelligence Service attempted to stage an attack against Kim Jong Un using a “biochemical substance,” according…
