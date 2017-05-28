North Korea conducts test-fire of new anti-aircraft weapon
North Korea Conducts Test-Fire Of New Anti-Aircraft Weapon
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guided the test firing of a new anti-aircraft weapon system and ordered its mass production and deployment throughout the country, the state news agency KCNA reported Sunday. The move comes just days after Kim ordered mass production of a medium-range ballistic missile with the ability to reach U.S. bases in…
