North Korea conducts test-fire of new anti-aircraft weapon

International Business Times

28 May 2017 at 07:58 ET                   
A rocket is launched during a demonstration of a new large-caliber multiple rocket launching system attended by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (not pictured) at an unknown location, in this undated file photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on March 22, 2016. (REUTERS/KCNA/Files)

North Korea Conducts Test-Fire Of New Anti-Aircraft Weapon

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guided the test firing of a new anti-aircraft weapon system and ordered its mass production and deployment throughout the country, the state news agency KCNA reported Sunday. The move comes just days after Kim ordered mass production of a medium-range ballistic missile with the ability to reach U.S. bases in…

