North Korea fires ‘unidentified projectile’

International Business Times

13 May 2017 at 19:29 ET                   
This picture released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on April 24, 2016 shows the underwater test-fire of a strategic submarine ballistic missile at an undisclosed location in North Korea on April 23, 2016 (AFP)

North Korea launched an unidentified projectile early Saturday morning, the South Korean military confirmed to Reuters. While the object’s exact nature remained unknown, it was likely a ballistic missile. If the launch was, in fact, a ballistic missile, it would be the first the North fired in the two weeks since its last missile test, which…

