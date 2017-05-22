North Korea launches midrange missile
South Korea’s military says North Korea has launched “what appears to be” a ballistic missile. The joint chiefs of staff in Seoul said the missile was fired Sunday afternoon from South Pyeongan province, and flew about 500 kilometers before landing in the sea. A White House official said ”We are aware that North Korea launched an…
