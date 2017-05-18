Quantcast

North Korea preparing for US missile strikes

Newsweek

18 May 2017 at 12:46 ET                   
Leader Kim Jong-Un inspects the Hwa Islet defense detachment off the east coast of North Korea (AFP)

North Korea’s army is preparing for possible cruise missile strikes following the United States’ attack on Syria last month. Related: North Korea War a ‘High Possibility,’ South Korea’s New President Says Since that attack, and amid rising tension with the U.S., North Korea has been rebuilding walls to protect gallery positions from air raids, according to…

