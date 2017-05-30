Quantcast

North Korea warns of weapon ‘gift’ for US after recent test

Al Jazeera

30 May 2017 at 07:45 ET                   
Kim Jong Un (Twitter)

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has promised bigger “gift packages” following Pyongyang’s latest missile test, a statement that ratchets up already high tensions. Kim supervised a new ballistic missile test on Monday, controlled by a precision guidance system, and ordered the development of more powerful strategic weapons to defend the country against the US, state media…

