‘Nothing about this is normal’: Kamala Harris slams Trump’s Comey chats about investigation as ‘wrong’

Sarah K. Burris 11 May 2017 at 17:00 ET

New Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) served as an attorney general and district attorney, so she knows a thing or two about investigations into powerful people. When it comes to the firing of former FBI Director James Comey, Harris sees red flags.

“There’s nothing about this that is normal,” she told CNN’s Jake Tapper Thursday about the firing of Comey and the conversations he had with Trump. “It is the practice of law enforcement, especially when we’re conducting an investigation, that we never talk to someone who may be in the zone of our investigation and tell them that they are not someone we are looking at. That just does not happen.”

Trump said in an NBC interview with Lester Holt that he spoke with Comey three times and asked the former FBI director if he was being investigated. Trump said that Comey replied that he was not being investigated.

“Let’s again put it in context over the last 48 hours,” she continued. “Would the American public and what we know is that the Russians interfered with the election of the president of the United States. There is an investigation that is taking place, one by the Senate Intelligence Committee, which I am a member, and the other the FBI. And during the course of the investigation, a potential target of that investigation fires the person who was in charge of the investigation. So, there is everything wrong with that.”

Harris went on to say that this reflects poorly on the system of justice in general.

“What must [people] think about what it means in terms of being able to be someone who is in a position of power and control and you can just fire the cop and prosecutor,” she said. “That’s wrong. And so, I look at the last 48 hours in the context of what it means in terms of the integrity of the specific investigations we’re talking about.”

Harris also said that the memo the deputy attorney general wrote reads more like a PR statement than an official memo. Tapper agreed, saying it was like an op-ed.

Watch the full interview below:



