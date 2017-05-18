Quantcast

NSA reported vulnerability used in WannaCry attack to Microsoft

International Business Times

18 May 2017 at 03:11 ET                   
(Photo: Shutterstock)

The U.S. National Security Agency alerted Microsoft of a critical vulnerability that was eventually used to carry out the massive WannaCry ransomware attack that hit more than 300,000 computers worldwide last week, the Washington Post reported. The NSA went to Microsoft after it learned a hacking group known as the Shadow Brokers had stolen the hacking…

