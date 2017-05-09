Quantcast

Nuclear waste site had history of safety problems

International Business Times

09 May 2017 at 21:10 ET                   
Hanford Nuclear Reservation in Washington state (cnn.com)

An emergency at a sprawling nuclear waste site located near a major river in Washington state led federal officials to order hundreds of workers to take shelter Tuesday morning. The collapse of a tunnel at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation, located 170 miles southeast of Seattle, follows years of allegations of ignored safety concerns, whistleblower retaliation and…

