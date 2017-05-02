Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Obama Foundation releases Spotify playlist

Newsweek

02 May 2017 at 17:55 ET                   
Barack Obama drops mic
Barack Obama drops mic at White House Correspondents Dinner (Screen capture)

It’s well known that Barack Obama has a knack for creating music playlists, and now his foundation is following in his footsteps. While he was in office, the former president assembled a slew of playlists that he shared on Spotify, including compilations of songs he liked to work out to and his infamous summer playlist. Upon…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
MSNBC host schools GOP Rep unaware Trumpcare would allow dropping pre-existing condition patients
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+