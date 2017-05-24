Quantcast

Obama photographer trolls Trump with hand-holding snaps

Newsweek

24 May 2017 at 16:46 ET                   
Michelle and Barak Obama

Barack Obama’s former photographer is trolling Donald Trump with pictures of the Obamas holding hands and looking like a happy couple. Pete Souza, who was the chief official White House photographer for President Obama and the director of the White House photo office, posted a picture of Barack and Michelle Obama on his instagram feed with…

