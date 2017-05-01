Obama-Trump relationship falters amid wiretapping drama
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
President Donald Trump and his predecessor, Barack Obama, apparently are no longer on speaking terms. In an interview with the Washington Times published Sunday, the current commander-in-chief revealed that he and his predecessor haven’t spoken since the inauguration. In the process, they are upending a recent tradition of presidential goodwill, one that had George W. Bush…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion