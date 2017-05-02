Obamas to show off 3-D model of presidential center
Their post-inauguration vacation may have been fun, but Barack and Michelle Obama are back—and they’re getting down to business. The couple is scheduled to reveal plans for the presidential library and museum Wednesday in Chicago, according to the Chicago Tribune. Alongside Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel at the South Shore Cultural Center, they’ll show off a three-dimensional…
