Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Obamas to show off 3-D model of presidential center

Newsweek

02 May 2017 at 16:32 ET                   
Michelle and Barak Obama

Their post-inauguration vacation may have been fun, but Barack and Michelle Obama are back—and they’re getting down to business. The couple is scheduled to reveal plans for the presidential library and museum Wednesday in Chicago, according to the Chicago Tribune. Alongside Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel at the South Shore Cultural Center, they’ll show off a three-dimensional…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Democrats light up financial services hearing ‘to get rid of financial regulation and help out Wall Street’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+