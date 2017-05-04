Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘Obi Wan Kenobi’s premiums will skyrocket’: People react to AHCA passage on Star Wars Day

Noor Al-Sibai

04 May 2017 at 18:11 ET                   
A storm trooper from the 'Star Wars' franchise (Creative Commons).

Despite it being Star Wars Day, many will remember this year’s May the 4th as the day when House Republicans passed their controversial new Affordable Care Act repeal bill.

Many on Twitter, however, managed to tie the two together in their own political commentaries on the popular “May the Fourth be with you” viral holiday.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Obi Wan Kenobi’s premiums will skyrocket’: People react to AHCA passage on Star Wars Day
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+