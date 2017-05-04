‘Obi Wan Kenobi’s premiums will skyrocket’: People react to AHCA passage on Star Wars Day

A storm trooper from the 'Star Wars' franchise (Creative Commons).

Despite it being Star Wars Day, many will remember this year’s May the 4th as the day when House Republicans passed their controversial new Affordable Care Act repeal bill.

Many on Twitter, however, managed to tie the two together in their own political commentaries on the popular “May the Fourth be with you” viral holiday.

Live look at the House health care bill: pic.twitter.com/C3eKBFXBSc — Senator Angus King (@SenAngusKing) May 4, 2017

A Republican voting for AHCA is going to tweet something about Star Wars day and I'm going to lose my shit — Jon Davis (@itsjondavis) May 4, 2017

Happy Star Wars Day to the REAL "Evil Empire," known as CONGRESS — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) May 4, 2017

Happy Star Wars day. #maythefourth be with those with brains and morals in congress. — Shannon Stirone (@shannonmstirone) May 4, 2017

TODAY YOU WITNESSED THE REPUBLICAN PARTY COMMIT SUICIDE! HAPPENED TODAY! MAY THE FOURTH BE WITH YOU! #mSnBc #fOxNeWs #cNn pic.twitter.com/0D5RR2Xhoq — Dr. Tom Martin Ph.D. (@DrTomMartinPhD) May 4, 2017

For those of you who insist of putting Star Wars in my feed, Congress just assured that 59-year-old Obi Wan Kenobi's premiums will skyrocket — Chris Regan (@ChrisRRegan) May 4, 2017

I’m not a Star Wars fan, but this deserves a proper Death Star to go with it. https://t.co/TTB1P233FV — Scott Smith (@changeist) May 4, 2017