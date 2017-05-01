Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Ohio governor delays nine executions

Reuters

01 May 2017 at 15:26 ET                   
Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) takes part in a Republican presidential candidate debate on March 3, 2016. (Fox News)

Ohio Governor John Kasich on Monday delayed nine executions because of an ongoing court battle over the state’s lethal injection protocol.

The move by Kasich was necessary, the governor’s office said, because a review by the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals would not be complete before June 14, when oral arguments in the Cincinnati court are scheduled.

That meant postponing the planned May 10 execution of Ronald Phillips, who was sentenced to death for the 1993 rape and murder of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter, and eight others.

At issue is an injunction from a lower court after inmates showed it was likely that Ohio’s use of midazolam hydrochloride to render them unconscious before two other drugs are administered in executions entailed a “substantial risk” of serious pain that violated their constitutional rights against cruel and unusual punishment.

Several U.S. states use midazolam in executions, including in Oklahoma and Arizona, where witnesses said inmates appeared to twist in pain on death row gurneys.

The Republican governor said the timing of arguments before a Cincinnati federal appeals court makes the delay necessary. The court is hearing Ohio’s appeal of a federal judge’s order finding the state’s latest execution process unconstitutional.

(Reporting by Chris Kenning; Editing by Dan Grebler)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
Next on Raw Story >
Spicer digs hole with bizarre defense of Kim Jong-Un: He ‘managed to lead a country forward’ at a ‘young age’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+