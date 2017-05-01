Quantcast

Oliver Stone’s new documentary to do ‘justice’ by Putin

Newsweek

01 May 2017 at 09:09 ET                   
American director Oliver Stone, known for laying bare the military-industrial complex, has confirmed he is filming a documentary on Russian President Vladimir Putin that will do him “justice” in the eyes of Americans. Stone, whose earlier work includes Platoon, JFK, Wall Street and Born On The Fourth Of July has recently turned some of his creative…

