Oliver Stone’s new documentary to do ‘justice’ by Putin
American director Oliver Stone, known for laying bare the military-industrial complex, has confirmed he is filming a documentary on Russian President Vladimir Putin that will do him “justice” in the eyes of Americans. Stone, whose earlier work includes Platoon, JFK, Wall Street and Born On The Fourth Of July has recently turned some of his creative…
