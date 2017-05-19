Quantcast

‘Only Tucker Carlson survived’: Jimmy Kimmel imagines Trump’s ‘Red Wedding’ lunch with reporters

Sarah K. Burris

19 May 2017 at 07:14 ET                   
Jimmy Kimmel (Photo: Screen capture)

What if President Donald Trump’s Thursday afternoon press conference was the “Red Wedding” from the HBO show “Game of Thrones?” That’s what Jimmy Kimmel imagined Thursday night.

On Thursday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” the host took the news story that Trump called journalists to the White House for lunch that would be off the record. There weren’t many who attended and no news came out of it, but the impending doom leading up to the event was remarkably similar to the “Red Wedding.”

“It was supposed to be private but we obtained some video which we can share with you now exclusively,” Kimmel said. “This is video from inside the news anchor lunch at the White House today.”

In true “Game of Thrones” style, everyone died — from MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow and CNN’s Anderson Cooper to Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski.

“Only Tucker Carlson survived,” said Kimmel to laughter.

Watch the full video below:

