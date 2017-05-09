Quantcast

Oregon hasn’t released any of its marijuana dollars

Newsweek

09 May 2017 at 18:37 ET                   
Holding marijuana buds (AFP Photo/Yuri Cortez)

Oregon is sitting on millions of dollars generated from legal pot sales, with its booming marijuana industry having grossed nearly $75 million since the start of 2016. However, none of the entities that were supposed to receive funding under the marijuana law have seen a dime since the state started collecting tax money from recreational pot…

