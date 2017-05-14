Quantcast

Osama bin Laden’s son encourages Al-Qaeda attacks

Newsweek

14 May 2017 at 10:43 ET                   
Newspaper article shows photo of Osama bin Laden (Thomas Hawk/Flickr)

Hamza bin Laden, one of the sons of late Al-Qaeda leader and 9/11 architect Osama bin Laden, has released a speech offering guidance to extremists who want to attack people in the West. Hamza provided a voiceover for a roughly 10-minute video centered around “advice for martyrdom-seekers in the West.” Rita Katz, the director of the…

