Osama bin Laden’s son encourages Al-Qaeda attacks
Hamza bin Laden, one of the sons of late Al-Qaeda leader and 9/11 architect Osama bin Laden, has released a speech offering guidance to extremists who want to attack people in the West. Hamza provided a voiceover for a roughly 10-minute video centered around “advice for martyrdom-seekers in the West.” Rita Katz, the director of the…
