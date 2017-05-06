Ousted Justice Department official Sally Yates to testify Monday about Flynn, Trump campaign and Russia
WASHINGTON — An Obama administration Justice Department official will testify to Congress Monday about the most explosive contacts to emerge so far between President Donald Trump’s former top aides and senior Russian officials. Sally Yates, deputy attorney general under President Barack Obama, is expected to disclose details to a Senate Judiciary Committee panel about her warnings…
