Palestinians call for ‘Day of Rage’ during Trump visit
Palestinian activists in the West Bank have called for a “Day of Rage” to coincide with President Donald Trump’s visit to the West Bank city of Bethlehem Tuesday. Trump arrived for a two-day visit to Israel and the West Bank Monday, taking in holy sites, including becoming the first-ever sitting U.S. president to visit the Western…
