Palestinians call for Pizza Hut boycott
Palestinians want to take a slice out of Pizza Hut’s profits in Israel, launching a boycott campaign against the American chain after it allegedly mocked the leader of a mass hunger strike in Israeli prisons in a Facebook post on Monday. According to Palestinian social media users, Pizza Hut posted a picture of strike leader Marwan…
