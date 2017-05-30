Panamanian military dictator Manuel Noriega dead at 83
Manuel Noriega, Panamanian military dictator, dies at 83
Manuel Noriega, the Panamanian military dictator who often played opposing sides of Cold War-era political battles, until he was ousted by his on-again, off-again sponsors and toppled in a U.S. invasion, has died, according to The Associated Press. He was 83. Noriega operated as a spy for the CIA, laundered money for Colombian drug traffickers and…
