Panamanian military dictator Manuel Noriega dead at 83

Tribune Media

30 May 2017 at 03:52 ET                   

Manuel Noriega, Panamanian military dictator, dies at 83

Manuel Noriega, the Panamanian military dictator who often played opposing sides of Cold War-era political battles, until he was ousted by his on-again, off-again sponsors and toppled in a U.S. invasion, has died, according to The Associated Press. He was 83. Noriega operated as a spy for the CIA, laundered money for Colombian drug traffickers and…

