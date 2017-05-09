Pastor claims he caught Trump spiritual adviser Paula White stealing from her own church’s collection plate

Paula White, a prosperity gospel minister who has often served as a spiritual adviser for President Donald Trump, has regularly drawn criticism from conservative Evangelicals for preaching what they consider to be “heretical” teachings that warp the divine message of the Gospel.

Now Hector Gomez, a pastor who worked at White’s former Without Walls ministry in the 1990s, tells HeatStreet that he once saw White pillaging from her own church’s collection plate.

Apparently, the church didn’t just ask its members to fork over cash, but also valuable jewelry, including diamonds and watches. After sermons, Gomez said White would regularly rifle through the collection plate to pick out the particularly nice offerings that she wanted to keep for herself.

“He watched in horror as Paula White sifted through the collection plate after church, picking out the jewelry that looked valuable,” the publication writes. “White told him to take the less valuable collections to a jeweler who bought second-hand pieces to resell or melt down, he said; he watched her lock up the more valuable jewelry in her desk, and he never saw it again.”

White, who opened the National Day of Prayer Event at the White House recently, has drawn criticism from many Christians over the years, including her business in which she sells believers “resurrection seeds” that will grant them eternal life for the low price of just $$1,144.