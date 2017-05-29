Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Patients with this type of cancer are most likely to commit suicide: study

International Business Times

29 May 2017 at 19:55 ET                   
A worried patient sits in a hospital bed (Shutterstock)

Patients With This Type Of Cancer Are Most Likely To Commit Suicide

Depression is common among those facing chronic life-threatening diseases, such as cancer, but according to a new study, one form of cancer is significantly associated with suicide risk. The report found that lung cancer patients are 420 times more likely to attempt suicide than a member of the general public. The study, presented at the ATS…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
White House staffers endure daily diet of ‘snubs and belittling jokes’ by ‘loyalty-demanding’ Trump: report
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+