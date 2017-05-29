Patients with this type of cancer are most likely to commit suicide: study
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Patients With This Type Of Cancer Are Most Likely To Commit Suicide
Depression is common among those facing chronic life-threatening diseases, such as cancer, but according to a new study, one form of cancer is significantly associated with suicide risk. The report found that lung cancer patients are 420 times more likely to attempt suicide than a member of the general public. The study, presented at the ATS…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion