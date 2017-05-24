Paul Ryan says confident tax reform will pass in 2017: Axios
Republicans will be able to push through tax reform by the end of this year even as they continue to debate whether or not a final plan will include a border adjustment tax, U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said an interview with Axios news outlet on Wednesday.
Asked if he could envision a scenario where tax reform passes the House of Representative without including a border adjustment tax, Ryan said yes but added that internal negotiations are still ongoing.
