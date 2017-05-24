Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Paul Ryan says confident tax reform will pass in 2017: Axios

Reuters

24 May 2017 at 09:35 ET                   
House Speaker Paul Ryan (CNN)

Republicans will be able to push through tax reform by the end of this year even as they continue to debate whether or not a final plan will include a border adjustment tax, U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said an interview with Axios news outlet on Wednesday.

Asked if he could envision a scenario where tax reform passes the House of Representative without including a border adjustment tax, Ryan said yes but added that internal negotiations are still ongoing.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
Next on Raw Story >
‘Pope looks like he’s being held against his will’: The internet goes nuts over Trump’s weird Vatican photos
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+