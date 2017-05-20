‘Pence is throwing a rager this weekend’: Colbert celebrates Trump’s first overseas presidential tour

Host Stephen Colbert of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" (via screengrab).

In the latest episode of The Late Show, host Stephen Colbert celebrated President Donald Trump’s first overseas trip as president by declaring “party at the White House!”

“With Trump gone, you know what that means?” Colbert quipped. “We have the whole country to ourselves for the weekend!”

“You know Pence is throwing a rager this weekend,” he continued, perhaps referencing the queer dance party thrown near Vice President Mike Pence‘s DC residence just before the inauguration in January.

Trump’s trip, of course, isn’t for pleasure — he’ll be visiting Saudi Arabia, Israel, and the Vatican. True to form, Colbert had a lot to say about the president’s itinerary.

Trump’s speech in Saudi Arabia is supposed to “unite Muslims”, and Colbert commented that the president’s likely plans.

“He wants to unite the Muslim world…with a speech on radical Islam,” Colbert joked. “The idea is to unite our Islamic friends against our Islamic enemies.”

“I’m hearing great things about this Muhammaed guy, I can’t wait to meet him,” Colbert joked in his best Trump impression. “I’m having dinner with him and Frederick Douglass, it’s gonna be incredible.”

The speech, Colbert noted, is to be written by Trump’s infamously Islamophobic aide Stephen Miller.

“I’m being told the speech has just been blocked by a federal judge,” Colbert said, referencing the president’s two failed travel bans against travelers from Muslim-majority countries that Miller helped write.

Watch the entire segment below, via The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.