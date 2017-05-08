Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Pepe the frog has been killed off by its creator

Newsweek

08 May 2017 at 13:30 ET                   
Pepe the frog (Youtube)

In 2005, illustrator Matt Furie released an online comic book called “Boy’s Club” that featured four animated characters. One was a frog named Pepe, whom Furie has described as “a chill frog who represents doing nothing.” Twelve years later, Pepe was officially classified as a hate symbol by the Anti-Defamation League, after the character was co-opted…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Sean Spicer blames Obama for having grudge against Flynn: ‘Obama made it known that he wasn’t exactly a fan’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+