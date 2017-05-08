Pepe the frog has been killed off by its creator
In 2005, illustrator Matt Furie released an online comic book called “Boy’s Club” that featured four animated characters. One was a frog named Pepe, whom Furie has described as “a chill frog who represents doing nothing.” Twelve years later, Pepe was officially classified as a hate symbol by the Anti-Defamation League, after the character was co-opted…
