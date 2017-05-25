Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Pigeon transporting backpack of drugs gets caught

Newsweek

25 May 2017 at 16:34 ET                   

Officials in Kuwait apprehended a pigeon carrying a backpack full of pills Tuesday. The pigeon, who was sporting a sleek, tiny backpack filled with 178 ketamine pills, was caught by Kuwaiti officers by the customs building in Adali, which is near the Iraqi border, local newspaper Al-Rai reported. Although authorities have yet to identify who strapped…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Harvard Crimson trolls Harvard dropout Mark Zuckerburg ahead of his commencement address
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+