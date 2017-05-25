Pigeon transporting backpack of drugs gets caught
Officials in Kuwait apprehended a pigeon carrying a backpack full of pills Tuesday. The pigeon, who was sporting a sleek, tiny backpack filled with 178 ketamine pills, was caught by Kuwaiti officers by the customs building in Adali, which is near the Iraqi border, local newspaper Al-Rai reported. Although authorities have yet to identify who strapped…
