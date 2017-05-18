Planned Parenthood to close one-third of Iowa clinics
Four of the 12 Planned Parenthood clinics in Iowa are set to shut down, a week after the state’s governor signed a law blocking access to the health care provider through Iowa’s state Medicaid program. Planned Parenthood of the Heartland said on Thursday that a third of the state’s clinics will be forced to close, leaving…
