Police: Aaron Hernandez was in a street gang

Newsweek

05 May 2017 at 17:57 ET                   
Aaron Hernandez (Wikipedia)

Aaron Hernandez, the late New England Patriots player and convicted murderer who recently took his own life, was confirmed Friday to have belonged to a gang. Authorities in Massachusetts released records that showed police had a gang profile on Hernandez, 27, according to the Associated Press. Under “area frequented,” Hernandez was listed as a “Bloods Street…

