Police: Aaron Hernandez was in a street gang
Aaron Hernandez, the late New England Patriots player and convicted murderer who recently took his own life, was confirmed Friday to have belonged to a gang. Authorities in Massachusetts released records that showed police had a gang profile on Hernandez, 27, according to the Associated Press. Under “area frequented,” Hernandez was listed as a “Bloods Street…
