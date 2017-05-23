Quantcast

Police announce arrest in Manchester suicide bombing at Ariana Grande concert

Sarah K. Burris

23 May 2017 at 07:12 ET                   
British Prime Minister Theresa May's plans for immigration policy in the wake of Britain's decision to leave the EU remained a key discussion point (AFP)

Police are beginning to make arrests after identifying the suicide bomber who killed dozens Monday night at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.

Police and security services have not yet released the name of the suicide bomber but did say that the second arrest was 23-year-old in south Manchester, the Manchester Evening News reported. Prime Minister Theresa May has also called off the upcoming election.

British host James Corden released an emotional commentary on the tragedy in the U.S. late Monday night. You can watch it below.

