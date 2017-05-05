Quantcast

Police officer charged with murder for killing 15-year-old near Dallas: report

Reuters

05 May 2017 at 18:28 ET                   
Jordan Edwards and Roy Oliver

A suburban Dallas police officer was charged with murder on Friday for shooting a rifle into a car of unarmed teenagers driving away from him, killing a 15-year-old boy in an incident that sparked national outrage, the Dallas Morning News reported.

A judge signed a murder warrant for former Balch Springs Police officer Roy Oliver, who was fired by the force earlier this week for policy violations, the newspaper reported citing law enforcement officials.

(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz, editing by G Crosse)

