Polls give Macron a boost as he faces off with Le Pen in TV showdown
Paris (dpa) – French centrist Emmanuel Macron got a key boost just as his televized debate with far-right presidential rival Marine Le Pen was due to kick off, with an opinion poll showing his newly formed political party could come close to a parliamentary majority. The poll results showing Macron’s En Marche! (Forward!) movement likely to…
