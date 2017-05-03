Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Polls give Macron a boost as he faces off with Le Pen in TV showdown

German Press Agency

03 May 2017 at 18:24 ET                   
Marine Le Pen and Emmanuel Macron (Youtube)

Paris (dpa) – French centrist Emmanuel Macron got a key boost just as his televized debate with far-right presidential rival Marine Le Pen was due to kick off, with an opinion poll showing his newly formed political party could come close to a parliamentary majority. The poll results showing Macron’s En Marche! (Forward!) movement likely to…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Betrayal beyond belief’: Trump fans rage at Congress for passing budget with no funding for wall
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+