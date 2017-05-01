Populism: The French election’s big winner
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Paris, France – For the first time in modern French history, the runoff vote will not feature a single presidential candidate from a mainstream party. On Sunday, tens of millions of people will choose between Emmanuel Macron, the 39-year-old centrist who – himself disillusioned with traditional political groups – founded En Marche! (On The Move!) last…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion