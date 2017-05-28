Portland victims of white supremacist killer identified
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Portland victims of white supremacist killer identified
US police have identified the two men killed by a white supremacist on a train in Portland as they attempted to defend passengers the suspect was bullying. On Friday, Jeremy Joseph Christian – a 35-year-old who was known to authorities – stabbed to death 53-year-old Ricky John Best and Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche, 23, after they…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion