President Trump has decided to unravel Obama’s climate policy and ditch Paris Agreement: report
Perhaps the most historic global agreement on climate change is about to lose a member. President Trump has reportedly told multiple people, including EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, that the United States will exit the Paris Agreement, a step that would unravel President Barack Obama’s climate policies. RELATED: Donald Trump got off the plane from Europe and…
