Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

President Trump’s strained relationship with the FBI

Newsweek

09 May 2017 at 20:32 ET                   
James Comey and Donald Trump (Composite / RawStory)

Long before FBI Director James Comey was fired Tuesday, President Donald Trump had complaints about how the nation’s top law enforcement agency was run. Among the investigations Comey was overseeing was a counterintelligence probe into possible connections between Trump and his associates and Russia and its hacking attacks targeting the U.S. presidential campaign. Related: Who Will…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Virginia woman filmed berating Muslim woman in Trader Joe’s claims her rant was ‘taken out of context’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+