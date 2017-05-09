President Trump’s strained relationship with the FBI
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Long before FBI Director James Comey was fired Tuesday, President Donald Trump had complaints about how the nation’s top law enforcement agency was run. Among the investigations Comey was overseeing was a counterintelligence probe into possible connections between Trump and his associates and Russia and its hacking attacks targeting the U.S. presidential campaign. Related: Who Will…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion