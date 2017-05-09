Primitive humans deliberately disposed of their dead
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
A recently-discovered species of early human appears to have hidden its dead, indicating a more sophisticated level of intelligence and possibly even the early signs of culture. Homo naledi is a species of hominin that lived between 335,000 and 236,000 years ago. Scientists announced its discovery in 2015 after finding a cave just outside Johannesburg, South…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion