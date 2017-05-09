Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Pro-Ryan group launches ad thanking supporters of House health care bill

McClatchy Washington Bureau

09 May 2017 at 20:53 ET                   
Paul Ryan (CBS News)

WASHINGTON — A political nonprofit aligned with House Speaker Paul Ryan is offering air cover to Republicans who backed the House effort to repeal and replace Obamacare, launching a new national ad buy that begins on Monday. The American Action Network is going up with a $500,000 buy that touts the health plan, known as the…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
WATCH: Reporter arrested for ‘trying to ask Tom Price questions’ about GOP’s Obamacare repeal
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+