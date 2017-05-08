Protesters clash over removal of Confederate statues
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The imminent removal of three Confederate statues was met with protests Sunday in New Orleans. More than 700 people were present at the demonstrations, some of whom believed the monuments stood for white supremacy while others argued that they merely represented the storied history of the south. The plan to remove four Confederate statues (one was…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion